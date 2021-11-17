Re: PA president met with Israel Shin Bet chief





When Abbas gave the speech you see below saying the Ashkenazi = Khazars,

nobody came forward to deny it because they did not want to draw attention to

it and therefore, they remained quiet.

1. THE Khazar kingdom was a pagan kingdom. Later on they became a Jewish kingdom.

2. The emperor converted to Judaism and the kingdom also converted.

3. Afterwards, it broke apart and its residents migrated to Europe and these are the Ashkenazi Jews.

4. The Ashkenazi Jews. They are not Semites, and they have no connection to Semitism or to Abraham, Jacob or others.

5. These Jews who migrated to Eastern and Western Europe were subjected to massacres by some states every 10 to 15 years.

6. From the 11th century to until the Holocaust that took place in Germany.

7. OK, but why did it happen? They say: “Because we are Jews”.

8. The hatred of the Jews is not due to their religion but rather due to their social role.

9. If so, it’s a different issue. Therefore, the Jewish problem that was common in all of the states of Europe against the Jews was not due to their religion,

10. but rather due to their social role that was connected to usury and banks, and so forth…

11. Now we are talking about the Jewish homeland. They are saying they were longing for Zion and that’s why they wanted to go there.

12. I say, not me, rather history says that those words are baseless.

13. The best evidence for this is that there were Jews in the Arab countries, so how come there was not a single incident against Jews, just for being Jews?

14. You think I am exaggerating? I challenge you to find a single incident against Jews just because they were Jews, in 1,400 years.

