Re: PA President awards iconic activist, Suleiman Al-Hathlin, Order of Jerusalem Medal





You feel good now? I can see after you make a comment you just feel all excited warm and wonderful. But that does not change anything in the real world. So this is the Jerusalem award. This obsession with Jerusalem cost you Palestine and I will explain. Palestine was never ever ever an Arab capital. After the destruction of Jewish Jerusalem by the Romans two thousand years ago it became a Backwater Village. And 700 years after this event when the Arabs invaded the land from Arabia it was never an Arab capital. The whole area was part of Syria and people went to Damascus for government business. You people are really stupid. You knew the Jewish people would never give up Jerusalem. You did not need that small area of land you could have had a big viable country without it. And another strange thing under the negotiations with President Clinton you were offered East Jerusalem and you turned it down. Now I’m afraid the world has moved on there are 800,000 Israelis living in the West Bank and hundreds of thousands living in East Jerusalem and they are not leaving. As a matter of fact even now some Arab countries have recognized Israel. BDS is it total failure.





