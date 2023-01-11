Re: PA: Leaks disclose fierce battle over who will succeed Abbas





In an era where the likes of Trump and Belisario splutter into life as opportunists-on-the-make … supported by their Joe Biden counterpart ‘ratchet-men’; law is the only way, TT.

That the post WW2 era’s “process of law” at the international level was corrupted by Truman (out of a perceived domestic political self interest), is a matter of history.

The present PA? Represents an antithesis of democracy, for its very spirit since Rabin’s murder and the cessation of the ‘Oslo process’ has been crushed and rendered servile. Its leaders: corruptly so.

No one cares

Our United Nations exists ‘to care’ … and through her offices, an international court process exists that has the power and authority to deliver ‘Palestine’s 1922 Mandate Promise’. Each and every Article of this Promise.





