MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: PA: Leaks disclose fierce battle over who will succeed Abbas

Actually, you need to “Wake Up & Smell The Coffee”, because like it or not,
. YOUR . WISHFUL . THINKING . WILL . NOT . CHANGE . REALITY, where:
{A} – “Your bias on this matter is as self evident”, as the Islamic extremism,
of Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, Iran, Taliban, etc. And,
{B} – Equally “self evident” are your Islamo-delusions for both:
-1- “Palestine”, which will probably forever remain, just the PA entity, with
– [a] – Hamas sovereignty over Gaza, and
– [b] – PLO sovereignty over the 1993 Oslo Accord Areas A & B “islands”. And,
-2- The “International Court”, which will probably Again refuse to “consider”
the Antisemitic, & Islamo-biased allegations, of the PA’s PLO regime.
So Yes,
{C} – You Be Sure to “Stay Tuned”, and we’ll both watch:
-1- The Jewish State of Israel prosper, secure, happy, & internationally accepted, while
-2- The PA stagnates: poor, violent, miserable, divided, & internationally isolated, due 100% to
– [a] – the Hamas aggressions & war crimes, both from & in Gaza, and
– [b] – the PLO sponsoring terrorism, with “pay to slay” policies,
because
{D} – Reality . And . These . Truths . Are . “Self-Evident” , even if
-1- Islamic extremists, -2- aggressive Jihadists, and -3- delusional Muslims (like you), All
continue refusing to acknowledge them, regarding “Palestine”, the ICC, and the Jewish State of Israel.



