Re: PA: Leaks disclose fierce battle over who will succeed Abbas





Your men are less “Patriots & Native-born landsmen” than ours, where

-1- your “patriots” are worse than just Indefensible Russia-like war criminals, since

they subjugate their own women, with: rapes, accepting “honor-killings”, using them as human-shields,

which brings nothing but poverty, misery, death, destruction, & international isolation upon them, while

re-directing the people’s humanitarian aid towards buying weapons & their personal secret bank accounts. And,

-2- your so called 3rd & 4th generation “refugees” were born all over world, just like many Jews before 1948.

And then,

-3- the Jewish State of Israel was reborn in 1948, after which Jews again restarted becoming “native-born”,

sons & daughters, to both Israel after 1948, and Judea-Samaria (aka Jordan’s “West Bank”) after 1967,

while defending, instead of subjugating & abusing their own women & children.

So,

-4- Unless you cannot think, and instead support the self-destructive & indefensible terrorism, war crimes,

with abuse of your own women & children, then you must realize that

– [a] – the Real “Patriots & Native-born landsmen” are the Jewish men of the IDF, and

– [b] – without the existence the PLO, Al-Aqsa Brigades, Hamas, PIJ, and other “Palestinian” militants,

life within the Palestinian Authority would & should be allowed to improve, without Jihadist fantasies, of:

.i. destroying the Jewish State of Israel and ethnic cleansing the Jews,

.iii. achieving Jordan’s 1967 Armistice Lines as the border for “Palestine”, or

.iii. achieving Arab “refugee return rights” into the Jewish State.

And though,

-5- The choice should be yours, that’s not how it works in Arab states, where the kings, dictators,

Islamic extremist Jihadist “Patriots” – [a] – decide that you should suffer & die, in the misery & destruction, that

– [b] – they bring upon you, while they impotently fight, use you as human-shields, & steal your humanitarian aid.





