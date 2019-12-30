Re: PA: Israel’s demolition of Palestinian homes is a war crime according to ICC





Please read the entire convention before you speak:

ART. 5. — Where, in the territory of a Party to the conflict, the

latter is satisfied that an individual protected person is definitely

suspected of or engaged in activities hostile to the security of the

State, such individual person shall not be entitled to claim such

rights and privileges under the present Convention as would, if

exercised in the favour of such individual person, be prejudicial to

the security of such State.

Where in occupied territory an individual protected person is

detained as a spy or saboteur,or as a person under definite suspicion

of activity hostile to the security of the Occupying Power, such

person shall, in those cases where absolute military security so

requires, be regarded as having forfeited rights of communication

under the present Convention.

In each case, such persons shall nevertheless be treated with

humanity, and in case of trial, shall not be deprived of the rights of

fair and regular trial prescribed by the present Convention.They shall

also be granted the full rights and privileges of a protected person

under the present Convention at the earliest date consistent with the

security of the State or Occupying Power, as the case may be.





