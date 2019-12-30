Re: PA: Israel’s demolition of Palestinian homes is a war crime according to ICC

Please read the entire convention before you speak:
ART. 5. — Where, in the territory of a Party to the conflict, the
latter is satisfied that an individual protected person is definitely
suspected of or engaged in activities hostile to the security of the
State, such individual person shall not be entitled to claim such
rights and privileges under the present Convention as would, if
exercised in the favour of such individual person, be prejudicial to
the security of such State.
Where in occupied territory an individual protected person is
detained as a spy or saboteur,or as a person under definite suspicion
of activity hostile to the security of the Occupying Power, such
person shall, in those cases where absolute military security so
requires, be regarded as having forfeited rights of communication
under the present Convention.
In each case, such persons shall nevertheless be treated with
humanity, and in case of trial, shall not be deprived of the rights of
fair and regular trial prescribed by the present Convention.They shall
also be granted the full rights and privileges of a protected person
under the present Convention at the earliest date consistent with the
security of the State or Occupying Power, as the case may be.