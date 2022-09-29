close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: PA condemns Israel’s ‘crimes’ as more Palestinians are killed – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 15 views
no thumb


I see you are distracted by beautiful foreigners in Toronto. It happens when they greet you with an accent. Hehe!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response