Re: PA collapse will be a strategic threat to Israel, says ex-head of military intelligence





However, it is necessary to allow Palestinian security to work, while

the army concentrates on the advanced military cells classified as

time bombs.

One would you think that Palestinian security would be looking out

for the security of its own people but what they were saying was that

– because of the money the US pays to the PA, the Jews feel that

the PA has an obligation to work for that money, which was paid to

the PA for the security of the Jews. Therefore, the Jews were saying

that they wanted to spend their energy going after -advanced

military cells- while the PA goes after the ordinary Palestinians

with a grievance.





