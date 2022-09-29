Re: PA collapse will be a strategic threat to Israel, says ex-head of military intelligence





The popularity of the PA has fallen, while trust in Hamas and armed

resistance among Palestinians has increased.

Why the PA was popular under Mahmoud Abbas is hard to understand.

The money that the PA receives from the United States is not free

money, the US is actually paying for the services that the PA

provides that directly benefit the Jews. Therefore, I do not

understand how anyone would compare Hamas which is a resistance

movement and the PA, a corrupt group, whose sole interest is just

receiving bundles of money from the US. The Jews have to understand

that it was the Arab brothers of the Palestinians, the people of

Aden, Yemen, who rose up against the British sacrificing their lives

and were able to set it free. But the case of the Palestinians is different,

when the Palestinians are fighting the Jews in Palestine, they are actually

fighting the US, UK, EU, which made it so much more difficult to set

Palestine free





