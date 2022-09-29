Re: PA collapse will be a strategic threat to Israel, says ex-head of military intelligence

The popularity of the PA has fallen, while trust in Hamas and armed
resistance among Palestinians has increased.
Why the PA was popular under Mahmoud Abbas is hard to understand.
The money that the PA receives from the United States is not free
money, the US is actually paying for the services that the PA
provides that directly benefit the Jews. Therefore, I do not
understand how anyone would compare Hamas which is a resistance
movement and the PA, a corrupt group, whose sole interest is just
receiving bundles of money from the US. The Jews have to understand
that it was the Arab brothers of the Palestinians, the people of
Aden, Yemen, who rose up against the British sacrificing their lives
and were able to set it free. But the case of the Palestinians is different,
when the Palestinians are fighting the Jews in Palestine, they are actually
fighting the US, UK, EU, which made it so much more difficult to set
Palestine free