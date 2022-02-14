Re: Over 150 Palestinians wounded in Israel’s West Bank aggression  – Middle East Monitor





1. there are no more “Canaanites” to lay claim to the Jewish State of Israel.

2. the rest of what you wrote is mostly wrong, and regardless & most importantly

3. Everyone needs to deal with the real world situation, because realistically No one expects

[a] – the disputed Crimea to ever again become part of the State of Ukraine,

[b] – the disputed West Bank E. Jerusalem & Area C territory to ever become part of the PA, or

[c] – the PA to become a “State of Palestine”, given the PLO & Hamas regimes’ rejection of negotiations & peace.





Source link