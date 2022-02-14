close
Re: Over 150 Palestinians wounded in Israel’s West Bank aggression  – Middle East Monitor

by comredg
1. there are no more “Canaanites” to lay claim to the Jewish State of Israel.
2. the rest of what you wrote is mostly wrong, and regardless & most importantly
3. Everyone needs to deal with the real world situation, because realistically No one expects
[a] – the disputed Crimea to ever again become part of the State of Ukraine,
[b] – the disputed West Bank E. Jerusalem & Area C territory to ever become part of the PA, or
[c] – the PA to become a “State of Palestine”, given the PLO & Hamas regimes’ rejection of negotiations & peace.



