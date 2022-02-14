Re: Over 150 Palestinians wounded in Israel’s West Bank aggression  – Middle East Monitor

1. there are no more “Canaanites” to lay claim to the Jewish State of Israel.
2. the rest of what you wrote is mostly wrong, and regardless & most importantly
3. Everyone needs to deal with the real world situation, because realistically No one expects
[a] – the disputed Crimea to ever again become part of the State of Ukraine,
[b] – the disputed West Bank E. Jerusalem & Area C territory to ever become part of the PA, or
[c] – the PA to become a “State of Palestine”, given the PLO & Hamas regimes’ rejection of negotiations & peace.