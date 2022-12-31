Re: Over 100 ex-Israel diplomats fear Netanyahu gov't will harm foreign ties

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Over 100 ex-Israel diplomats fear Netanyahu gov't will harm foreign tiesMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 31, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The world’s only Apartheid regime….not! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Taylor Swift â€˜22â€™ lyric appears in White House 2022 year-end review next article Ginni Thomas: US Supreme Court justice’s wife says she regret her post-election texts The author comredg you might also like Re: Egypt-Jordan coordinate on Palestine issues Re: Iran holds joint military drills in the Gulf- state media Re: Jordan king: If Israel wants a conflict 'we're quite prepared' Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email