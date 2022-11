Re: Outrage over the rise of Jewish Power will not stop shameless dishonesty about Israel





The article focuses on the the return of Netanyahu, and yet a number of Arab States see him as a hedge against Iranian aggression in the Middle East.

Some Arab States see a strong Israel as hedge against Iranian support for Hizballah, Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza, and various terrorist and militant groups in Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere throughout the Middle East.





