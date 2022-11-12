MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Outrage over the rise of Jewish Power will not stop shameless dishonesty about IsraelMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 12, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Talk about shameless Anti semitism–this article tops it all, in that regard! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ‘Two-dish-rice’ is cheap, fabulously rich and a Hong Kong icon – time to declare it part of the city’s intangible cultural heritage next article Biden has no plans to meet with Saudi crown prince at G20, White House says The author comredg you might also like Re: Who's going to stop the madness of extremist ministers of next Israeli government? Re: Who's going to stop the madness of extremist ministers of next Israeli government? Re: US complicity with Israel will enhance any future annexation plans Re: US complicity with Israel will enhance any future annexation plans Re: Outrage over the rise of Jewish Power will not stop shameless dishonesty about Israel Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email