close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Outrage over France magazine Charlie Hebdo mocking Turkiye after 2 deadly earthquakes

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 11 views
no thumb


…and the French – more recently – supported the Ottomans in the Crimean War.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response