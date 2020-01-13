Re: ‘Our enemy is here’: Iran protesters demand that leaders quit after plane downed





Jose,

Good morning, this isn’t about the US, rather it is about Iran in an article which tries to justify the shoot down of the Ukrainian jet as somehow the fault of the Americans.It isn’t On Wednesday morning from Midnight to 0612 when flight PS752 took off there were 10 flights (Including the doomed plane) That works out at around 1 every 38 mins . All the flights took off in the same direction. Google Flightradar24 go to their twitter site and move down to the 10th of Jan in which to see a tweet where they display all those 10 flights . 7 of those 10 flights flew closer to the site that the TOR was protecting .

But it gets worse, Tehran is up in the mountains and is situated inside a valley but it is still 4000 ft above sea level. and flanked on its left and right by Mountains. Have a google on Tehran and have a butchers at how high those mountains are. My point the flight path into Tehran is one way and the way out is also one way.If you are going to place an Anti-Aircraft system to the right of the flight path of aircraft taking off, (It protects a Ballistic missile research station) then it helps if you have an active line of communication with the airport. All it would have taken is a dedicated person inside the airport to have rung the missile battery to tell them an aircraft is taking off.m it really is that simple. All this article does is muddy the waters, when there is no need to.





