Re: Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel airstrikes on Gaza killing 13 Palestinians





Three Islamic Jihad commanders and multiple family members were among 13 Palestinians killed as Israeli jets and helicopters struck multiple targets in Gaza overnight in what Israel described as an operation targeting “kingpin terrorists.”

The Palestinian militant group confirmed three of its commanders were killed in the operation along with their wives and children.

The commanders killed were Jihad Shaker Al-Ghannam, secretary of the Military Council in the al Quds Brigades; Khalil Salah al Bahtini, commander of the Northern Region in the al Quds Brigades; and Tariq Muhammad Ezzedine, one of the leaders of the military wing of the al Quds Brigades in the West Bank, the group said.

