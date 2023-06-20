Re: Opposition dragging Israel into chaos, warns finance minister

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Opposition dragging Israel into chaos, warns finance ministerMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 20, 2023 add comment 33 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest How does Israeli security allow one of these half witted Netanyahu people travel or fly? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article LME had options to avoid cancelling trades during last year’s nickel crisis, funds say next article White House Thanks Reynolds For Her Support Of ‘Bidenomics’ The author comredg you might also like Re: Raisi: Only 'enemies of Muslims' led by Israel oppose Iran-Saudi rapprochement Re: Eyewitnesses call Israel military raid on West Bank a 'war' Re: The Myth of the Temple of Solomon II: Ostentation in Brazil Re: Eyewitnesses call Israel military raid on West Bank a 'war' Re: Lacking land, Israel to cover its rooftops with solar panels Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email