. LIES . ARE . NOT . TRUTH . either, where

-1- Rioting, Stabbing, Bombing, Missile Launching campaigns are Clearly “Aggression”, and

such violence is clearly Impossible to Justify, even if lies about “occupation, apartheid”, etc. were true.

However and in contrast,

-2- It is “Self-Defense”, when a nation is forced to protect its civilians against such violence.





Source link