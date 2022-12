Israel’s history has now been revealed.

The propaganda has been exposed for what it is.

It is not a co-incidence, that the Holocaust ‘state’ is getting it from the right, left, and center.

You do not wish to admit it, but Israel is headed down.

It is headed down not because of “Jew” hatred or any other concocted excuse.

Israel is a rogue political entity.

It must be dismantled and re-created as a democracy for all inhabitants, including those ethnically-cleansed.





