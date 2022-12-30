Re: On 'hate' and love at the World Cup: Palestine is more than an Arab cause





The Myth of Palestinian Dispossession

So the folks who lived in Palestine who quite naturally identify as Palestinians, who had established a living culture with their architecture and delicious food and distinctive way of life, who for the most part identified as Muslims but included Christians and a smattering of Jews didn’t exist? Who owned homes and land and thanks to the Ottomans have documents to prove it? It was all a figment of the imagination? Like Joan Peters who informed the world that Palestine was a land without a people who miraculously found a people without a land? The same Joan Peters whose scholarship that eminent historian Alan Dershowitz so enthusiastically endorsed and unfortunately plagiarised? The same Alan Dershowitz who was so taken with Jeffrey Epstein’s brilliance that he alone outside Dershowitz’s immediate family was allowed to read his manuscripts before publication?

Please unpick the thread of dissembling and brazen lies that link this band of charlatans and prestidigitators.

PS They had their birthright stolen from them by the British as surely as a minor is robbed of his inheritance by an unscrupulous guardian.

PPS An anomaly in Peters’s shibboleth. A land without a people suggests it never had a people in the first place from which one would deduce the Israelites had no prior rights.





