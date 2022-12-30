Re: On 'hate' and love at the World Cup: Palestine is more than an Arab cause





Lie #40: Fake quote attributed to Moshe Dayan, and one which you refused to supply a source, likely because you know it’s already been discredited. He did not refer to the Arabs as “dogs” (any more than Begin referred to Palestinians as “beasts” – another fake quote which you withdrew) nor indicate that they should leave though that was an option. The wb Arabs were not being held hostage, they could leave if they wanted to.

What he did say was “For now, it works out. Let’s say the truth. We want peace. If there is no peace, we will maintain military rule and we will have four to five military compounds on the hills, and they will sit ten years under the Israeli military regime.” Which indicates that he believed at the time that a settlement could be made with Jordan within a 10 year time frame. If there was peace then Arabs in the wb would have autonomy. This was the basis of the “Village League” plan to encourage local democracy, and in 1972 Israel enabled municipal elections where, for the first time in history.

He was wrong about Jordan but that was his perspective at the time.





Source link