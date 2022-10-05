Re: Oman thanks Tehran for ‘handing over’ Iranian-American Namazi to Muscat, Iran says – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Oman thanks Tehran for ‘handing over’ Iranian-American Namazi to Muscat, Iran says – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 5, 2022 add comment 8 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You may like to review legislation that allowed for the “Peace Corps”. Administration! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article U.S. Senate: Tiffany Smiley’s ads are misleading next article Cook Political Report says Oz-Fetterman U.S. Senate race is now a ‘toss-up’ The author comredg you might also like Re: Depositors storm 3 banks in Lebanon to demand frozen money Re: UK ‘already owns land for embassy in Jerusalem’, pro-Israel group tells Tory MPs – Middle East Monitor Re: Khashoggi's wife: Turkiye must give me the evidence on the murder Jamal Khashoggi Re: Depositors storm 3 banks in Lebanon to demand frozen money Re: France's far-right leader demands more mosque closures Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email