Disgusting and she was giggling like a 5 year old kid. My wish for her is that one of the European Jews grabs her and rapes her the exact same way they raped our Palestinian sisters. How did the giggling woman think that the white European Jews in Palestine got their state on Arab land if not by outright robbery? This giggling woman needs to get an education, start here:

https://bit.LY/Benny-Morris-Jews-raped-massacred-expelled-Palestinians

https://bit.LY/Ilan-Pappe-Jews-raped-Palestinian-women





Source link