Re: OIC hails UN vote on Israel’s occupation of Palestine – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: OIC hails UN vote on Israel’s occupation of Palestine – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 2, 2023 add comment 31 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The vote proves that it is not a Jew vs Muslim conflict but a colonialism vs anti-colonialism conflict. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article George Santos Voters Air Out Their Grievances With 'Fraud' Republican's Lies next article Uk Catholic Newspaper Names Joe Biden As ‘influential' Catholic The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel’s Netanyahu says UN vote for ICJ opinion ‘despicable’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Turkiye agrees to withdraw military from northern Syria, following tripartite reconciliation talks Re: EU freezes cooperation with Israel Police Re: Israel floods Gaza after opening dam gates Re: US promises only last as long as they suit Washington Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email