Re: OIC hails Australia move to de-recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: OIC hails Australia move to de-recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capitalMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 18, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest But who is afraid of Islam in Australia? I certainly don’t see Jewish politicians running the country. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) accepting applicants for conference… next article Results 2022: Meet the candidates for U.S. Senate The author comredg you might also like Re: ‘Egypt is fine!’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Hamas hails Malaysia, Venezuela for supporting Palestine Re: Israeli diplomat calls Saudi Arabia ‘unreliable ally’, insults Washington – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel suspends entry permits of 164 family members related to the Lions' Den Re: Trump: ‘I could easily become Israel’s prime minister’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email