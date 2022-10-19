MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: OIC hails Australia move to de-recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capitalMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 19, 2022 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Good news. Robin Hood’s team, Nottingham Forest, didn’t lose last night. C’mon you Reds!!!!! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Right to peaceful protest must be respected, British government tells China after Hong Kong protest turns violent next article White House taking every step possible to avoid direct Biden-Putin encounter at G-20 The author comredg you might also like Re: OIC hails Australia move to de-recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital Re: OIC hails Australia move to de-recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital Re: OIC hails Australia move to de-recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital Re: OIC hails Australia move to de-recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital Syrian Photojournalist Bleeds 'Profusely' on Paris Streets Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email