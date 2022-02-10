MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Occupied West Bank: Israeli settlers overrun historic Palestinian sites MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 10, 2022 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest How many blown up busses does it take for the Apartheid state to get the message? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Donald Trump flushed files down toilet, book claims, as probe sought on White House records next article Former NYT editor: Concern over false-equivalence critique prompted flaw in Palin editorial The author comredg you might also like Re: The rise of Hindutva fascism belies India’s claim to be a secular democracy – Middle East Monitor Re: Azerbaijan has biggest role to repair Turkey-Israel relations, report says Re: Aqsa Week goes global to spread love for Islam’s holy site – Middle East Monitor Re: Lobby group tells far-right Israeli parliamentarian to leave Britain Re: US looks to Algeria as alternative energy source Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email