Re: Occupation uses warplanes as a deterrent due to loss of control in West Bank





Still seeking a Sanctuary, through Separation; eh Peepsqueek

When Palestine represents the high ground (in every sense).

For of course, the phrase required that requiring those returning should and desiring to live at peace with their neighbors represents no stumbling block for Palestine’s promise. (When Palestine stands as ‘host’; the ‘party with continuity’; the ‘universal’ neighbour.)

And “the word of Resolution 194”? Stands as Spirit? Or “mere wilful mote”?





