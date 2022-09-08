Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin





The real story of Sabra and Shatilla is that the Lebanese Christian Phalangist militia was responsible for the massacres that occurred at the two Beirut-area refugee camps on September 16-17, 1982. Israeli troops allowed the Phalangists to enter Sabra and Shatila to root out terrorist cells believed located there. It had been estimated that there may have been up to 200 armed men in the camps working out of the countless bunkers built by the PLO over the years and stocked with generous reserves of ammunition.

The leader of the Phalagist militia was Emile Hobecka who wanted revenge for the Palestinian massacre of Christians in Damour, a city of 25,000 people. He had lost his betrothed and family to some of the most barbaric killings in middle eastern history. The Palestinians raped women, impaled infants and wiped out whole families. Hobecka got his revenge killing between 460 (the Lebanese estimate) and 700-800 (the Israeli estimate). Lebanon said out the 460 killed 415 were men, Palestinians, Lebanese, Pakistanis, Iranians, Syrians, and Algerians, a whole gaggle of international terrorists.

This was just a small part of the Arab vs Arabs, Muslims vs Christian, and Shia vs Sunni which claimed 150,000 lives during the Lebanese civil war.





