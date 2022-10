To be secular is to have no foundation in a faith – an agnostic or an atheist.

Jewishmeans to be of the faith known as Judaism – to follow its tenets and abide by its moral/religious code.

Not necessarily so, is to muddy the water, so as folks such as yourself can B.S. others and use whatever variable will satisfy your argument.

“Jew” is merely the anglicized abbreviation of Yehudi.

Even that definition is incomplete and tortured – all the better to provide work-arounds





Source link