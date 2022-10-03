Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin





The rights of the local Arabs had been clearly set forth and those rights were in no way jeopardized by the presence of the Jews. The Arabs rioted because they’d found that such behavior could eliciit from the Brits a pattern (and de facto policy) of APPEASEMENT — often with the reliability of clockwork. The Third Reich would subsequently make the same discovery about HMG in places like Munich 1938, etc.

Yet, as Colonial Secretary, Churchill had been crystal clear in noting, as early as 1922, that the Jews were in Palestine as of RIGHT — and not on ‘sufferance.’





