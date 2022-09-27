MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in JeninMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 27, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Why? I have nothing that needs to be proved — it’s YOU who have such issues, not I. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin next article Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will cost $400 billion, budget office says The author comredg you might also like Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin Re: Iran indicts 14 over killing of top nuclear scientist Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email