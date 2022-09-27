INDIANS (ET)Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in JeninINDIANS (ET) by comredg on September 27, 2022 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I forgot nothing. Anybody can sue anybody for anything. So? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China risks being ‘isolated’ from rest of the world, says India’s Gautam Adani at Forbes Singapore Conference next article Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin The author comredg you might also like Re: Abbas: 'Israel decided not to be our partner in peace process' Re: Saudi women's football team draws in first international at home Re: Israel’s UN envoy: Abbas uses UN stage to ‘incite against Israel, back terrorists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Anti-Zionist Jewish woman seeks answers from UK Labour Party over ‘anti-Semitism’ allegations – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel minister: ‘We will not forgive Abbas for Munich attack’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email