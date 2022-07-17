Re: NYT: Biden recognises need for MBS





Saudi Arabia is ready to increase oil production to its maximum of 13 million barrels per day but does not have the capacity to pump out more, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during his address at the US-Arab summit in Jeddah on Saturday.

“The kingdom has announced an increase in its production capacity level to 13 million barrels per day, after which the kingdom will not have any additional capacity to increase production,” he was quoted as saying by UAE’s newspaper The National.

The crown prince also said that the global community should join forces to support the worldwide economy, but noted that unrealistic policies regarding energy sources would only worsen the situation.

Neither one of us knows what is said behind closed doors, but it is a complicated mix. I know for sure that here is the US we pissss away more energy than all the European Countries combined. No one wants to sacrifice what we have become accustomed to, even if it leads to our own destruction.

The United States is both the largest producer of oil, mining approximately 11.5 million barrels per day, and also its largest consumer of oil at more than 17 million gallons per day—more than the entire European Union (9.8 million). This is approximately 15-20% of the world’s total oil consumption, and now the US wants the Saudis to produce 13 million barrels per day. Talk about “a self-serving increased-dependency”





