MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Novelist Salman Rushdie attacked while on stage in New YorkMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 14, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Denial … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Taliban in power – one year on – Middle East Monitor next article Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system' The author comredg you might also like Re: All of this injustice – Middle East Monitor Re: US says its presence in Middle East “is not going anywhere”, amid rumours of China ascendancy – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel will use the Kurds as a tool, yet Turkiye still normalised relations Re: Novelist Salman Rushdie attacked while on stage in New York Re: The US needs the Middle East’s help to achieve global stability – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email