MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Norway withdraws permission for Quran burning after Turkiye's warningMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 5, 2023 add comment 26 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest And full of Islamo fascist Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ‘Joe Biden’s speech inspired me at World Cup but Celtic boss is just as big a motivator’ says Cameron Carter-Vickers next article Do You Have News to Share? Get It Published. The author comredg you might also like Re: Norway withdraws permission for Quran burning after Turkiye's warning Re: Norway withdraws permission for Quran burning after Turkiye's warning Re: Israeli settlers blame Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem synagogue attack Re: Norway withdraws permission for Quran burning after Turkiye's warning Re: Explosion hits military facility in central Iran Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email