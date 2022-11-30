Re: Norway offers $6.6m for energy projects in Jerusalem and Gaza





how many times should I tell you that you have no goddamn business being

there. Your only excuse for being there is that you are coming home –

such a ridiculous excuse for white Europeans to be returning to the Middle

East. If I went to Japan and I told him I was coming home, I would be so

scared that people are laughing at me, because nothing about me is

Japanese, and nothing about you is Middle Eastern, how come you’re not

scared? the case of Palestine was that the most hated people on the

planet were sent in that direction to get rid of them – and every Arab

child, mother, father must be determined to get rid of them – they

simply did not belong in our region and they are a plague to the region.





Source link