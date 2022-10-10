Re: Nobel laureate Ernaux believes Israel is the coloniser and Palestine is colonised





Meir 1960: Nor have we forgotten that our struggle for our rights in Palestine,

under what became in effect colonial regime, often took on tragic

aspects. Yet, when we today survey our modest achievements, after

thirteen years of statehood, we know that they were attained not by

grieving; with our memories of the past intact, we bent all our

energies on the building of the future.

The colonial regime the European woman was referring to were the

British – meaning she was an indigenous woman who was colonized by

foreign forces. Without the British helping the Jews in Palestine,

there would be no Israel today. They opened the doors of Palestine

for the European Jews to enter, they allowed them to bear arms while

forbidding the indigenous people, and today, these alien Europeans on

Arab soil are completely dependent on the United States. They have

absolutely no goddamn business to be there except for the business of

parasites. 98% of the people of the region reject there alien

presence.





