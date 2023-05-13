Re: No deal yet on extending Ukraine grain deal, UN proposals in focus

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: No deal yet on extending Ukraine grain deal, UN proposals in focusMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 13, 2023 add comment 29 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Thx Francis the entire world’s future depends on a just peace and end to war. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hundreds of thousands flee as Cyclone Mocha thunders towards Myanmar and Bangladesh next article US debt default: Talks moving along as parties discuss changes, says Joe Biden The author comredg you might also like Re: Islamic Jihad leader: 'No ceasefire until Israel accepts Palestine's conditions' Re: Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance Re: Israel: 'Gaza offensive will continue until Islamic Jihad ceases rocket firing' Re: Bahrain schools ordered by King to remove lessons teaching about Israel, normalisation deals Re: Israel seeks boycott of Nakba anniversary event at UN Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email