Re: No chance for Saudi-Israel normalisation while Ben-Gvir in office, official says

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: No chance for Saudi-Israel normalisation while Ben-Gvir in office, official saysMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 7, 2023 add comment 37 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest B-L-O_C-K-E-D. I dislike ape-like humanoids. Kuzari Barrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrraaaa Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article John Bolton discusses a White House bid in 2024 and claims Trump’s support is in ‘terminal decline’ next article US Capitol Attack Anniversary: During Insurrection on January 6, 2021, American Democracy Was Attacked, Says President Joe Biden The author comredg you might also like Re: A historic decision regarding Palestine Re: Jordan unemployment rate hits 23.1% Re: Israel to take steps in response to Palestine moves at World Court Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email