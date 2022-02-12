MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: NHS paediatrician racially profiled, humiliated at Cambridge eventMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 12, 2022 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Because, as a respected member of the Oxford Union, he, unlike the Judeo-Nazi thug, had every right to be there. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Gabrielle Union Is Praising Another Special Woman, Ariana DeBose next article Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion in phone call The author comredg you might also like Re: NHS paediatrician racially profiled, humiliated at Cambridge event Re: Palestinian President is following footsteps of Arab Dictators Re: Israel to establish ‘triangle of relations’ with India, UAE – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel to establish ‘triangle of relations’ with India, UAE – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel to establish ‘triangle of relations’ with India, UAE – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email