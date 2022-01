Re: New US ambassador to Israel will not visit settlements, will support normalisation





“Israel…is an illegitimate state”

Get a clue, you jive-assed turkey. Israel’s legitimacy doesn’t hang suspended, awaiting anybody’s approval — least of all, YOURS.

Israel’s legitimacy is self-existent.

Israel’s legitimacy is self-sustaining.

Israel’s legitimacy is self-evident.

And if you don’t like that, GOOD:

— choke on it.





Source link