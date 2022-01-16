Re: New US ambassador to Israel will not visit settlements, will support normalisation





“Actually, there is ‘No such thing as a State of ‘Palestine’..”

Quite so.

And quite right.

“…but the Jewish State of Israel has been a full UN member state since 1948.”

A state, yes.

But a ‘full’ UN member?

Only in theory — not, alas, in practice.

CONSIDER:

Israel has been a member of the UN since 1949.

Some countries which would not become UN members till much later than that have nonetheless been permitted to take a two-year rotating seat on the Security Council — some of them, in fact, two or three times since they joined.

How many times has the Jewish State been permitted to take a turn since her 1949 entry?

There are countries which weren’t even STATES when Israel joined the UN, but they have, since then, sat on the Council.

When Israel is permitted to have a turn on the UNSC sitting in judgment of all those govts who’ve been judging HER for, lo, these past 70 years, then you get back to me and we’ll start talking about the Jewish State being a FULL member.

Not unless, not until.





