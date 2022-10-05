Re: New UK PM: ‘I am a huge Zionist’ – Middle East Monitor

As long as Zionism does not ask for her land. Zionism has only one
meaning: the return of the Jews to Palestine. But does she not realize
that the European Jews are just as European as she is and therefore where
they should be returning to is back to England or Germany or France or
Russia where they come from? Does she know the history of the European
Jews in Palestine? They invaded and occupied that land by the use of
force, they raped the Palestinian women, they massacred the indigenous
people, they expelled 90% of the indigenous population. If she is
admitting that she has no problem with people who invade and rape and
massacre and expel, then she is a disgusting human being who has no morals.