MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: New Rules of Engagement: How Palestinians Defeated Netanyahu and Redefined 'Unity'MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 15, 2023 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest If you call this a victory for the palestinians, you’ve never heard the phrase “pyrrhic victory.” Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ‘Dr Deep Sea’: US man sets record for living underwater next article US debt ceiling stand-off: Joe Biden says he’s optimistic as ‘catastrophic’ default looms The author comredg you might also like Re: New Rules of Engagement: How Palestinians Defeated Netanyahu and Redefined 'Unity' Re: Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance Re: New Rules of Engagement: How Palestinians Defeated Netanyahu and Redefined 'Unity' Re: Israel, Palestinians agree to Egyptian-mediated cease-fire Re: Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email