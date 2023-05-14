MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: New Rules of Engagement: How Palestinians Defeated Netanyahu and Redefined 'Unity'MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 14, 2023 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Does that come in English ? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Ukraine’s Zelensky makes surprise visit to Paris for talks as part of multi-stop European tour next article Mayorkas Says He Agrees with Joe Biden That “White Supremacy” is the “Greatest Threat” of Terrorism to the US The author comredg you might also like Re: EU welcomes cease-fire in Gaza – Middle East Monitor Re: Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance Re: EU welcomes cease-fire in Gaza – Middle East Monitor Re: New Rules of Engagement: How Palestinians Defeated Netanyahu and Redefined 'Unity' Re: Palestinians in Lebanon organise Gaza solidarity rallies Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email