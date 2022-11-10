Re: New report sheds light on child victims of British military in Afghanistan

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: New report sheds light on child victims of British military in AfghanistanMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 10, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Always with the children … next Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Potentially divided U.S. Congress to remain united on at least one issue: China next article Overseas arrivals to Hong Kong to be allowed to visit venues offering mask-on activities in latest easing of city’s coronavirus curbs The author comredg you might also like Re: Egypt detains father of prominent YouTuber Abdullah Al-Sherif Re: Israel: extremist demands will ‘ignite’ the region, says security official – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel: On the road to international isolation with the rise of fascists Re: Israel publishes plan for US Embassy building in occupied Jerusalem Re: Cop27: Gaza date farmers struggle as bad weather hits harvest Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email