MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: New Israeli government: Far-right or rRacist?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 31, 2022 add comment 31 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Maybe Israel is becoming more like the Arabs, more Middle Eastern? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Heeraben Modi Death: US President Joe Biden Offers Condolences to PM Narendra Modi Over His Mother's Demise next article World News | US President Joe Biden Condoles Death of PM Modi's Mother The author comredg you might also like Re: The price of betraying Palestine: Moroccans challenge normalisation with Israel Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: Israel floods Gaza after opening dam gates Re: Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistance Re: 48,000 Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque during 2022 Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email