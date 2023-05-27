MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: New Israel law to expel Arab students raising Palestine flagMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 27, 2023 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Such ugly pseudosemites. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House Report Card: Biden losing on 2024, debt, public opinion next article California State Water Board Releases Statement: U.S. Supreme Court Decision Decreases Federal Wetlands Protection The author comredg you might also like Re: Brexit: Hard Realities Re: Dear Western media, praising racists brings neither democracy nor stability Re: Iran: Int'al efforts to reach preliminary version of nuclear deal Re: New Israel law to expel Arab students raising Palestine flag Re: UN: Malnutrition risk for half a million Yemen children Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email