Re: New collective punishments against Palestinians include execution, exile 





The reality is that if Palestinians laid down their arms tomorrow and accepted the one tiny Jewish State in the Middle East, there would be peace. If Israel laid down their arms tomorrow, there would be no more Israel. So, based on history, what is the logical conclusion for Palestinian Arabs conducting commando operations in 2023?

The author of this article offers no solutions or peaceful resolutions. The author of this article is the head of the Political Science Department at the University of the Ummah in Gaza, which means he is supported by Hamas. I challenge the author to offer any criticism of the Islamic regime. If he wants to remain a live he better not accept this challenge or prove me wrong.

Had Arabs accepted the 1947 United Nations Partition Resolution, Palestinian Arabs would be celebrating 74 years of independent statehood today, with pre-1967 borders. Instead they have chosen 74 years of wars and conflicts.





